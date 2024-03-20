Zimbabwe arrests religious chief over child abuse allegation

(MENAFN) In a significant development that has sent shockwaves across Zimbabwe, authorities have apprehended Ishmael Chokurongerwa, a self-proclaimed religious leader, on charges of child abuse and exploitation. The arrest took place at a farm located approximately 34 kilometers northwest of the capital, Harare, where disturbing allegations have surfaced regarding the mistreatment of over 250 children.



According to Paul Nyathi, spokesperson for Zimbabwe's police force, Chokurongerwa was detained alongside seven of his associates following reports of criminal activities, including the exploitation of minors. The raid on the property in Nyabira uncovered alarming evidence, with authorities discovering 16 unregistered graves, seven of which contained the remains of infants.



Investigations revealed a harrowing reality for the children allegedly under the control of the religious sect. Nyathi disclosed that none of the school-aged children found at the farm were attending formal education, instead being subjected to forced labor under the guise of receiving "life skills" training. Shockingly, of the 251 children rescued, a staggering 246 lacked birth certificates, raising concerns about their legal status and vulnerability.



The religious group in question has been identified as Johane Masowe, a longstanding white-garment African church with a history in Zimbabwe. As details of the case continue to emerge, reports indicate that women and children evacuated from the church premises have been taken to hospitals for medical examinations, with fears of possible instances of sexual abuse surfacing.



Amidst the unfolding investigation, tension escalated when video footage circulated on social media, showing female believers confronting law enforcement officers and demanding the return of children who were reportedly taken away for questioning. The incident has prompted widespread outrage and calls for justice as the nation grapples with the disturbing revelations.



As Zimbabweans come to terms with the gravity of the situation, the arrest of Chokurongerwa and his associates underscores the imperative of safeguarding the rights and welfare of vulnerable individuals, particularly children, against exploitation and abuse. The case serves as a sobering reminder of the importance of robust enforcement of laws to protect the most vulnerable members of society and hold perpetrators of such heinous crimes accountable.

MENAFN20032024000045015687ID1108000429