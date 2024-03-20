Russia's Combat Losses In Ukraine Climb Over 433K

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The total combat losses the Russian invasion forces have sustained since the full-scale invasion on February 24, 2022, have amounted to 433,090 as of March 20, 2024.

That's according to the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces, Ukrinform reports.

Also, Ukraine's Defense Forces destroyed 6,828 Russian main battle tanks (+9 in the past day), 13,058 (+9) armored fighting vehicles, 10,714 (+16) artillery systems, 1,017 MLR systems, 721 air defense systems, 347 warplanes, 325 helicopters, 8,355 (+37) UAVs, 1,922 cruise missiles, 26 warships/cutters, a submarine, 14,198 (+7) vehicles and fuel tankers, and 1,738 (+3) units of specialized equipment.

The latest reports on enemy losses are being verified.

As reported earlier, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces said 80 combat clashes were recorded along the frontlines in the past day. The enemy launched four missile attacks and 86 air strikes, as well as 114 rocket salvos.