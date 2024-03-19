Qatar Charity Opens Orphanage In Pakistan

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) As part of the continued interaction of charitable people with the campaign to sponsor 5,000 orphans, a delegation from Qatar Charity (QC) opened an orphanage in the Shujaabad region of Punjab, Pakistan. The home can accommodate 150 orphans.

The house was opened by a delegation of Qatari donors – Dr Ohoud al-Duwailah, Hind Khalifa al-Kubaisi, Maryam Ahmed al-Zaman, Abdel Nasser Ibrahim Fakhro, Badriya al-Yaqout, Sheikha al-Muftah, and Latifa al-Kuwari, in addition to Nayef Mohamed al-Hajri, second secretary at Qatar embassy in Pakistan, and Khaled al-Yafei, director of Customer Service Department at QC.

The delegation shared Iftar with the orphans. Haider Ali, a 10-year-old child who is one of the sponsored orphans, said:“I am very happy with this home because it has a sports field and all the requirements for a decent life. I want to become a famous football player, and thanks to my generous sponsor, I will begin to achieve my dreams.”

Shahida Bano, a child under 11 years old, said:“It is a dream for me that the sponsors come and cook food for us themselves. May God reward them for the goodness and care they provide us.”

Dr al-Duwailah said:“This is my first visit to Pakistan. I enjoyed meeting my sponsored children, preparing food for them, spending an enjoyable time with them, and we also discussed several matters.”

Hind Khalifa al-Kubaisi said:“I am lucky today because I visited Pakistan and met my children who are sponsored by Qatar Charity. We had a good time together and I wish we had stayed with them for a longer time. I always pray for their success.”

The delegation visited a bakery supported by QC and run by Sawira Ahmed in the Muzaffargarh region of Punjab. The delegation met with women working in a sewing training house that QC had established and visited a mosque affiliated with QC in which more than 500 children learned the Holy Qur'an.

As part of its“Endless Giving” campaign for the 1445 AH Ramadan, QC has launched a drive to sponsor a new batch of orphans in several countries. The goal is to reach the sponsorship of 5,000 new orphans, with the support of benevolent individuals, both citizens and residents of Qatar.

