Blinken Continues Mideast Shuttle Diplomacy With Tour Of Saudi Arabia, Egypt

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, March 19 (KUNA) -- US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Tuesday he will be visiting the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and Egypt in the coming two days in an effort to explore the possibility of "an architecture for lasting peace and security" in the Middle East region.

Providing more humanitarian aid into Gaza as well as discussing post-war planning for the enclave are among the topics to be discussed with Saudi and Egyptian leaders, he said at a press conference in Manilla.

"One hundred percent of the Gaza population is in need of humanitarian assistance," Blinken said, adding that it was "absolutely incumbent" upon Israel to prioritize assistance for those in desperate need.

"We've also impressed upon Israel the imperative of having a plan for Gaza for when the conflict ends, which we hope will be as soon as possible, consistent with Israel's needs to defend itself and make sure Oct. 7 can never happen again," Blinken added.

Blinken also spoke of the "horrific humanitarian situation" in the Gaza Strip, where the Health Ministry said Tuesday more than 31,800 Palestinians in the territory of 2.3 million have been killed since early October.

The top US diplomat said it was "absolutely incumbent on Israel" to ensure aid is reaching the besieged enclave.

Secretary Blinken started an overseas trip on March 14-22 that took him to Vienna, Seoul and Manila, and will include Jeddah and Cairo.

In an earlier statement Spokesperson of the State Dept. Matthew Alan Miller said Secretary Blinken will discuss, during his meetings in Saudi Arabia and Egypt, the efforts to reach an immediate ceasefire agreement that secures the release of all remaining hostages, intensified international efforts to increase humanitarian assistance to Gaza, and coordination on post-conflict planning for Gaza, including ensuring Hamas can no longer govern or repeat the attacks of October 7, a political path for the Palestinian people with security assurances with Israel, and an architecture for lasting peace and security in the region.

"The Secretary will also discuss the imperative of ending Houthi attacks on commercial ships and restoring stability and security to the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden," Miller added. (end)

