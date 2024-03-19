Danilov: Sanitary Zone With Russia To Be Created, But Definitely Not By Putin

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) A sanitary zone with Russia will be created, but by the Ukrainian army, not Putin.

Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council Oleksii Danilov said this on the air of the national telethon 'United News', Ukrinform reported.

Trump hopes he won't have to choose betweenoccupying Ukraine and sending weapons to Kyiv

"The sanitary zone will be created, not by Putin, but by the Ukrainian army. And not only by our army, but I am sure that other countries will participate in this. And this sanitary cordon will be somewhere on the territory of cities like Moscow, maybe a little further. We will definitely create this sanitary cordon to prevent these scum from attacking our country," Danilov said.

As reported, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin made a statement after the so-called elections in Russia, including the "creation of a sanitary zone on the territory of Ukraine.