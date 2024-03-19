Ramazan Muslims: Hypocrisy Or Reverence?

The symbolism of Ramazan, with the opening of the gates of Paradise and the closing of the gates of Hellfire, holds deeper significance than mere metaphors.

These things happen in the realm of the unseen and the spiritual part of the believers perceive these changes , resonating with their spiritual senses and drawing them closer to acts of worship and self-reflection.

One striking manifestation of this spiritual awakening is witnessed in the phenomenon of 'Ramazan Muslims,' individuals whose devotion intensifies during this month. Despite their minimal engagement with religious practices outside Ramazan, they find themselves drawn to religious acts, indicating a hidden faith yearning to be revived.

An illustrative example of this awakening is observed in the story of a non-Hijabi girl embracing the Hijab during Ramazan. Her Hijab, becomes a visible sign of the light that exists within her heart.



Similarly, individuals grappling with Quranic recitation

find solace in the knowledge that their sincere efforts are valued by the Divine.

Moreover, the sight of Masajids bustling with worshippers during Ramazan symbolizes more than increased religious fervor; it signifies that the truth still exists within the community.

The Damaging Effect of Excessive Criticism on Religious Growth

Critiquing and failing to encourage the small acts of devotion exhibited by Ramazan Muslims can have a detrimental effect on the delicate seed of faith (Iman) sown during this blessed month. Each individual's spiritual journey is unique, akin to a seed that requires nurturing and care to blossom into a beautiful flower of faith.

It is crucial to understand that not everyone progresses at the same pace on their spiritual journey. Some individuals may experience rapid growth and profound spiritual transformations within a short period, while others may stumble and need to restart multiple times. This diversity in progression is part of the human experience and should be embraced rather than criticized.

The disparity in religious journeys, including failures and setbacks, highlights the importance of embracing imperfections and learning from them. In many other aspects of life, such as education or career development, failures are seen as opportunities for growth and learning. However, when it comes to religious practice, there is often an expectation of perfectionism, which can be unrealistic and discouraging.

Instead of focusing solely on outward displays of religious devotion, it is essential to value intentions and efforts. God appreciates sincerity and the striving spirit more than flawless execution. Every small act of worship contributes to the overall growth of faith.

Realigning Our Spiritual Objectives: Clarity, Compassion, and Shared Success

As Muslims, our ultimate goal is to attain Jannah (Paradise) for ourselves and our loved ones. However, in our pursuit of this noble aspiration, it is essential to maintain clarity in our objectives and cultivate compassion towards others.

Just as a child passionately defends her favorite toy or treat in front of her mother, we should strive to protect and cherish the spiritual well-being of ourselves and those around us. This means focusing on the positive aspects of people's actions and encouraging their efforts towards improvement, rather than dwelling on their shortcomings.

Having a clear vision entails seeing beyond differences and recognizing the sincerity in others' intentions. It involves wishing for them the same mercy and understanding from Allah (SWT) that we seek for ourselves, ultimately aiming for collective success in attaining Jannah.

By embracing this mindset of compassion and clear vision, we not only strengthen our own spiritual journey but also contribute to a more supportive and harmonious community, where everyone strives towards the shared goal of pleasing Allah (SWT) and earning His ultimate reward.

Respecting Divine Authority: Leaving judgment to Allah

It's important to refrain from judging the intentions of others, especially among Ramazan Muslims, as we cannot accurately analyze their hearts and motives. Only Allah (SWT) has the ultimate knowledge and authority to judge individuals' sincerity and intentions.

The sincere repentance of a person, regardless of their past actions or shortcomings, can be accepted and rewarded by Allah (SWT). Conversely, even acts of worship spanning decades may be rejected if tainted by ostentation or insincerity.

Therefore, our focus should be on our own sincerity, seeking forgiveness, and striving to improve ourselves without passing judgment on others. Ultimately, the reward and acceptance of our deeds lie in the hands of Allah (SWT), who knows the true intentions behind every action.

Let God do his job and not try to take over his role.

Conclusion

Ramazan acts as a mirror, reflecting the latent spirituality within individuals, akin to detecting life in a cataleptic patient. The crucial question is whether we will endeavor to revive and nurture these spiritual traces or allow them to wither under the weight of our criticism!

Let's reflect and relate the wisdom captured in these lines:

Abhi Sooraj dooba nahi, zara se shaam to hone do..

Me khud he laut jawuga, mujey nakaam to hone do!

The author is an engineer

