Rajnath Singh Tears Into Channi Over Remarks On Poonch Terror Attack

Bhubaneswar, May 8 (IANS) Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday took a dig at former Punjab chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi over his controversial remarks on the recent terrorist attack on Indian Air Force (IAF) convoy at Poonch in Jammu and Kashmir leading to the death of one IAF soldier.

Addressing a public gathering at Bhawanipatna in Kalahandi on Wednesday, Singh said,“Congress has always been involved in negative politics. Recently, some terrorists launched an attack on our defence forces convoy in Jammu & Kashmir. Congress leader Charanjit Singhji Channi said that it (the terrorist act) was an election stunt. Will we get our army soldiers attacked? What are these people trying to do with the security and self-esteem of the nation?”

“Earlier, terrorist attacks would take place in almost every state across the country. After our government came to power, terrorism almost stopped in the country, barring some minor incidents. This was also an act of terrorism. One soldier of IAF was killed in the attack but our defence forces soon neutralised the two terrorists by showing their valour and bravery,” Singh added.

Notably, Congress leader Charanjit Singh Channi had earlier remarked that the terrorist attack on the Indian Air Force was a BJP-operated pre-poll stunt. He alleged that BJP is playing with people's lives and bodies.