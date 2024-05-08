Visa-Free Entry For Indians: Pack Your Bags This Summer These Island Nations Beckon You With Tourist-Friendly Policies

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "A number of countries are offering visa-free entry by giving visas on arrival to boost the tourism industry and avoid any hindrance to the travel plans of tourists from select countries, including India. These tourist-friendly policies are set to trigger a wave of new explorers venturing out to discover the scenic beauties, cultures and customs of these countries countries that have recently brought in or continued with tourist-friendly policies for visitors from India include the neighbouring country and island nation, Sri Lanka, and the southeastern country, Thailand read: Australian visa crackdown hits Indian students, some universities impose 'blanket bans'The Sri Lankan government on May 6 announced the decision to extend visa-free entry for select countries, including India, until May 31 this year. Thus, visitors from India, China, Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand, Russia and Japan can visit Sri Lanka without a visa for a 30-day period read: New Schengen visa rules for Indians: This is how you can get multi entry two-year visa for 29 European countriesHowever, visitors from the above-mentioned countries need to apply for a visa online before their arrival in Sri Lanka on the official website at , with the free visa being valid for a period of 30 days, the south-eastern island country, recently extended its visa exemption programme for visitors from India and Taiwan for the next six months. Tourists from these nations can now enter the country without a visa until November 11 this year, as per the new guidelines.

Thailand's Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin made this decision during a cabinet meeting held on May 7, according to a Bloomberg report. The free visa has a validity period of 30 days for tourists from India and Taiwan.

Iran has abolished visa requirements for Indian passport holders, permitting entry once every six months for a maximum period of 15 days for tourism purposes only, as per the Government of the Islamic Republic of Iran. Mauritius permits visa-free entry for Indians, but tourists visiting the country need to get electronic Travel Authorisation (eTA) before arriving by registering on the Immigration and Citizen Services portal. Tourists from India and China can go to Malaysia without a visa for up to 30 days as per the new rules that came into effect on December 1. However, it is important to note that these visa-free rules are valid only when tourists travel to these countries by air.

