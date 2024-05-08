Pav Bhaji Seller Gets Ready To Contest 4Th General Election From Gurugram

(MENAFN- IANS) Gurugram, May 8 (IANS) A 54-year-old pav bhaji seller, who is contesting as an Independent candidate from the Gurugram Lok Sabha constituency, is set to fight the general elections for the fourth time.

Kusheshwar Bhagat, who hails from Bihar's Madhubani, has contested Lok Sabha elections thrice, and Assembly elections and Presidential polls twice each in his political career.

Bhagat has entered the electoral fray to defeat veteran leaders from other major parties and fix the poor education and health system in Gurugram.

Campaigning for the ongoing Lok Sabha elections has intensified in Haryana with 26 candidates in the fray from Gurugram this year.

Bhagat has been running a pav bhaji vendor in Gurugram's Sector-15 for 40 years.

He left Bihar to learn the art of making pav bhaji in Mumbai. Within five years, he came to Gurugram with his wife and three children and set up a food stall.

"The people of Gurugram Lok Sabha constituency now want change. This Lok Sabha election in the state has nine constituencies and there are 900 problems in each constituency, but there is no one to solve them," he said.

"People have lost their confidence in the leader, who has been ruling for 20 years. Now the public wants change, I am contesting elections only on public demand and will win by a margin of 12 lakh votes," he added.