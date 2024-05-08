Rajasthan News: 6 Killed As Car Hits Truck Taking Wrong U-Turn On Delhi-Mumbai Expressway

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "At least six members of a family were killed following a car hit a truck taking a wrong U-turn on the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway in Rajasthan, India Today reported on 8 May report said that apart six people being killed, two children were also injured in the accident. Meanwhile, the the truck's driver is absconding and he fled from the spot before the police reached the spot and seized it to details, the accident took place on 5 May near the Banas river bridge in Sawai Madhopur district. It was caught by a CCTV showing the negligence on the truck driver's part to come soon.

