16 Students Studying Outside J&K Take Own Lives Since 2016

The most recent incident involved a 23-year-old student from south Kashmir's Pulwama district. He was found dead in his hostel room at

Desh Bhagat University Punjab, with preliminary investigations suggesting severe depression as a possible cause.

According to the University administration, Zahid was sulking and keeping a distance from his fellow students as he was also suffering from severe depression.

“The police closed the case as suicide and his family also did not demand an investigation. Zahid was exhibiting depressive symptoms and was keeping his distance from his classmates and friends,” a DBU official informed Kashmir Observer.

Back in September 2021, Umar Ahad Dev, a Radiology student from Beerwah area of Budgam district

was found dead at RIMT University of Punjab. The media incharge of former Punjab Chief Minister, Raveen Thukral in a series of Tweets claimed that he was informed by Punjab Director Genral Of Police that

Umar was in depression and he left behind a suicide note.

“Please pardon me, papa. I am unable to notice anything in depression. Please do not hold anyone responsible for whatever transpired since I am taking this extreme step out of my free will and consent,” the note read.

Mental health experts believe that various challenges faced by Kashmiri students studying outside J&K, including personal setbacks, can contribute to feelings of isolation and depression, increasing the risk of suicide.

“Suicidal thoughts and behaviors can stem from various causes,

unfortunately impacting students as well,” an assistant professor at Government Psychiatric Hospital Srinagar told Kashmir Observer.“Academic pressure and a family history of depression are known risk factors,” he added.

According to him, excessive levels of academic stress can lead to an increased prevalence of psychological disorders like major depression, anxiety, nervousness, which can negatively impact academic performance of a student.

“More stress and suicidal thoughts are often reported by accomplished students than the average students. There are many different contexts in which these issues might arise, including high parental expectations, anxieties about the future, student roles and interactions with peers, and academic hurdles,” he said.

Nasir Khuehami, National Convener of J&K Students Association said,“The total number of suicide instances may differ, but if we carefully review the records that have been periodically released, I believe there are more than sixteen cases.”

“I have personally followed these cases and discussed these matters with the higher-ups in the police and administration. It became apparent that these students committed suicide due to mental health issues,” Khuehami told Kashmir Observer.

“While there may be other factors contributing to suicide, I found that being away from home and experiencing academic stress are the main causes of depression.”

Researches also suggest that pressures of academic life contribute to many college students experiencing a range of mood, anxiety and depressive conditions.

The

demanding academic environment, coupled with the social isolation for students living away from home can

create a breeding ground for feelings of depression.

Additionally, financial stress can be a major burden on students, especially those far from home.



