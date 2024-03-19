Investornewsbreaks Graphjet Technology (NASDAQ: GTI) Commences Trading On The Nasdaq

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Graphjet (NASDAQ: GTI) , a leading developer of patented technologies to produce graphite and graphene directly from agricultural waste, and Energem Corp. (NASDAQ: ENCP, ENCPW) recently closed their previously announced business combination. The transaction, which was approved by Energem stockholders on Feb. 28, 2024, creates the only pure-play publicly traded direct biomass-to-graphite company, establishing Graphjet as the leading source of graphite and graphene for the U.S. market. On March 15, 2024, Graphjet's ordinary shares began trading on the Nasdaq under the ticker symbol GTI.“We are thrilled to list Graphjet on the Nasdaq, particularly at this crucial moment of critical material demand and limited availability for the U.S. market,” said Graphjet's CEO Lee Ping Wei (Aiden Lee).“With China dominating more than 97% of all graphite production, we look forward to becoming the leading supplier to the U.S. market to support its burgeoning battery storage and EV industries. Our patented technologies are capable of producing graphite and graphene directly from agricultural waste, which fills a critical supply need for these highly strategic materials, as demand is expected to continue to accelerate over the next several years.”

About Graphjet Technology

Graphjet Technology was founded in 2019 in Malaysia as an innovative graphene and graphite producer. Graphjet has the world's first patented technology to recycle palm kernel shells generated in the production of palm seed oil to produce single layer graphene and artificial graphite. Graphjet's sustainable production methods utilizing palm kernel shells, a waste agricultural product that is common in Malaysia, will set a new shift in graphite and graphene supply chain of the world. For more information, visit .

