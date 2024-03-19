Transport Authority Achieves Milestones In Infrastructure Development

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Mar. 19 (Petra) -- The Land Transport Authority has made significant strides in enhancing transportation infrastructure and logistics. These advancements have positively impacted the movement of goods, passengers, and public transport, fostering partnerships with the private sector.Abdul Rahim Wreikat, Director General of the Land Transport Regulatory Commission, highlighted the completion of the project supporting transportation fees for students of Jordanian public universities, initiated in 2010.The project aims to subsidize students' transportation costs by 50% on inter-provincial lines, encouraging the use of public transportation and stimulating transportation companies to operate lines. This initiative covers universities across six governorates, including Science and Technology, Yarmouk, and Jordan University among others.Wreikat emphasized the implementation of mass transportation studies, assessing current and future demand for public school student transportation services. This includes determining optimal bus routes and capacities, addressing environmental considerations, and projecting future needs for the next five years.Additionally, the Commission has renovated departure and arrival centers across various governorates, establishing new infrastructure and administrative facilities. A centralized center for foreign travel has been established in Amman, facilitating the organization of travel vehicle accommodation and movement.Furthermore, electronic monitoring systems have been implemented, enhancing transport document accuracy and data integration across relevant authorities.The Commission is also developing an electronic system for land transport documents, streamlining processes and reducing unauthorized interference in transport document trading.Wreikat underlined the importance of these initiatives in improving transport services, guaranteeing the rights of transport process participants, and providing decision-makers with valuable data for enhancing goods transport services on roads.A comprehensive study was conducted to revamp the public transportation network in Jerash, aiming to implement the governorate's comprehensive plan. This includes defining routes, stops, setting appropriate wages, and restructuring operators.Economic feasibility studies were also conducted to restructure urban transport lines in Irbid and Zarqa. The objective is to introduce higher quality, more reliable buses, and explore the establishment of new transport companies based on a bus management model.Wreikat said the design of operational packages for new public transport lines, with contracts signed with qualified operators. These include fare collection services through new ticketing systems, making services more appealing to passengers and supporting the introduction of electric buses for the first time in the two cities.The demand for taxi services across governorates under the authority's jurisdiction was studied to ensure adequate service levels and driver income.Evaluation studies were conducted to enhance public transport services, increase usage, and provide wider coverage. This included analyzing the demand for tourist rental cars, luxury limousines, and passenger transport services through smart applications and taxis.Furthermore, an assessment of current and future demand for various transport modes, including rental cars, limousine services, smart app rides and taxis, was conducted, alongside evaluating the impact of granting licenses on urban planning and congestion.An executive plan for land transportation in southern Amman was developed, outlining short- and long-term strategies for the next decade. This plan aims to prioritize projects and aligns with the Capital Governorate Decentralization Council's plan for the region.The land transportation system in these areas relies on buses, taxis, and truck transportation, crucial for commercial activities, especially considering Aqaba's role as Jordan's sole seaport.Wreikat highlighted the importance of the computerized national transport forecasting model, fostering cooperation between regulatory authorities and municipalities to develop a unified public transport model for all governorates. This model aids decision-making by forecasting demand for public transport services.Experts in public transport benefit from this information to enhance current and future transport systems, ensuring efficiency and sustainability on both local and national scales.