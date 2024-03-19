GTC Group Announces Partnership With NASDAQ (BHAT)

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) On March 11, GTC Group, a leading financial derivative trading service group based in Dubai, officially forged a strategic cooperation agreement with Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ: BHAT). This collaboration marks a significant alliance in the financial derivatives trading sector. Under the agreement, BHAT will expand into various financial services sectors including commodities, foreign exchange, stocks, and indices, while GTC GROUP will provide core operational services along with cutting-edge trading platforms and the latest trading technology. Together, we aim to foster the development of financial derivatives trading markets in the GCC, Middle East, Asia, Africa, and other regions.

Jack Zheng, CEO of GTC GROUP, emphasised the company's accomplishments in the financial derivatives trading sector, boasting monthly trading volumes exceeding $50 billion as of the end of 2023. Through collaboration with BHAT, GTC GROUP aims to advance innovation and development in financial trading services globally.

Pan, chief strategy officer of BHAT, emphasised that the collaboration with GTC Group signifies BHAT's transition to AI services and accelerates its internationalisation process. This strategic cooperation presents lucrative opportunities for both parties, enhancing BHAT's capabilities in the financial services sector and bolstering GTC GROUP's influence in global financial markets.

GTC GROUP and BHAT are committed to establishing a prestigious brand for digital trading of financial derivatives, with monthly trading volumes projected to exceed $100 billion in Dubai, an international financial hub, thereby setting a new benchmark for the financial trading technology industry. This collaboration promotes the advancement of financial technology and offers more innovation and choices to the trading markets.

We anticipate achieving greater success through future cooperation and contributing to the stability and prosperity of global financial markets.

GTC GROUP has established itself as a global leader in the financial derivatives industry. Its pride lies in its extensive experience and unwavering commitment to delivering top-tier financial services. Since 2012, GTC Group has maintained a robust presence in the UAE. Its exceptional range of services and products serves as a testament to its financial stability and dedication to providing unparalleled services to the rapidly growing customer base, which now spans over 895,000 clients worldwide. The group caters to a diverse and extensive clientele, serving customers and partners across 100 countries worldwide.

GTC Group operates under a rigorous regulatory framework, ensuring compliance with legal requirements and ethical standards. It prioritises regulatory adherence to maintain trust and credibility. By upholding these standards, GTC demonstrates its commitment to ethical business practices, driving sustainable growth and long-term success for all stakeholders.

