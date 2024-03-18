Transitioning Towards Sustainable Future: Azerbaijan's Commitment To Green Energy

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Ulviyya Shahin Read more
Azerbaijan's commitment to reducing greenhouse gas emissions by
40% by 2050, as announced at COP29, reflects the country's
dedication to combating climate change and transitioning towards a
more sustainable future. This voluntary commitment aligns with
global efforts to mitigate the impacts of climate change and
achieve the objectives set forth in international agreements such
as the Paris Agreement.
To achieve this ambitious goal, Azerbaijan will likely implement
a combination of strategies across various sectors of its
economy.
But first of all, it is important to find answers to several
questions about the feasibility of achieving this goal. To find
answers to the questions, we turned to Rashad Hasanov, an expert on
economics.
R. Hasanov stated to Azernews that achieving
results in this direction depends more on the policies that the
government will pursue in the future.
"If we were to analyse the statistical figures, we would see
that over the past 20 years, compared to the 1990s, there has been
a decrease in emissions from gas that actually creates a warming
effect, until approximately 2010, which could be attributed to a
weakening of economic activity. However, in subsequent periods, the
process has been going in the opposite direction."
According to him, based on the data for the year 2021, the
emissions of gases that create a warning effect amount to 58
million tons.
"Azerbaijan's commitment has been set compared to the 1990s,
which means that by 2050, this indicator should decrease by up to
47 million tons. Looking at the structure, approximately 10 million
tons of greenhouse gas emissions should decrease. However, when we
look at the structure of emissions, we see that the main source is
precisely the energy sector, the oil and gas industry, and a
decrease can be created in this direction, especially due to a
certain fundamental decrease in oil production. However, it should
be noted that in order to achieve the overall result, it is very
important to diversify the economy, apply innovative technologies
in this direction, and address other issues. In other words, the
government can achieve results by implementing comprehensive
measures here."
"The government should support initiatives aimed at the
implementation of as many green technologies as possible and
promote this. Only in this case, and with positive changes in the
direction of obtaining real results in diversifying the economy's
structure, the country can achieve these results by 2050," Hasanov
concluded.
MENAFN18032024000195011045ID1107992325
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.