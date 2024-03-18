Swiss Companies Eyeing Indian Investment Opportunities Across Various Sectors

(MENAFN- KNN India) New Delhi, Mar 18 (KNN) Swiss companies, including renowned names like chocolate maker Barry Callebaut Group and technology giant Bühler, are actively exploring investment prospects in India, revealed Helene Budliger, Swiss State Secretary for Economic Affairs.

Acknowledging the burgeoning interest of Swiss enterprises in the Indian market, Budliger emphasised that numerous Swiss companies are keen on investing in India across various sectors, with many small-scale enterprises also looking to make their mark in the market.

She stated, "We are aware of numerous Swiss companies interested in investing in India. There are too many to list all of them here, but we are happy to share some examples ... There are many small Swiss companies that are interested in entering the market."

HESS Green Mobility, for instance, is planning to venture into India's electric bus manufacturing sector, aiming to produce approximately 3,000 electric buses by 2025. This ambitious plan entails an investment of USD 110 million over the next six to eight years, reported PTI.

Barry Callebaut Group is also gearing up to inaugurate its third manufacturing facility in India operational by 2024, marking a total investment of over USD 50 million in the country over the past five years.

Similarly, Bühler, a leading Swiss technology firm, is eyeing an additional investment of USD 23 million over the next two to three years to commemorate the 30th anniversary of Bühler India.

The recent Trade and Economic Partnership Agreement (TEPA) signed between India and the European Free Trade Association (EFTA) on March 10 has further bolstered investment prospects.

Under this agreement, New Delhi secured a commitment of USD 100 billion investment over 15 years from the EFTA bloc, while facilitating the import of several products such as Swiss watches, chocolates, and cut and polished diamonds at reduced or zero duties.

