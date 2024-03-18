EU Accuses Israeli Entity Of Causing Famine In Gaza

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Brussels: High Representative of the European Union (EU) for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrel accused the Israeli entity on Monday of causing famine in Gaza, and using starvation as a weapon in the war on the Strip.

In his speech during the opening of a conference on humanitarian aid to Gaza, held in Brussels, Borrel said that, in Gaza, Gazans are no longer on the verge of famine, but in a state of famine that thousands are suffering, stressing that famine is being used as a weapon in the war committed by the occupation forces on Gaza and areas surrounding the Strip.



Gaza is turning into a place with no order, which puts Gazans at crossroads between displacement and violence, Borrel said, adding that we are witnessing a famine in Gaza that is affecting thousands of people, and that we cannot stand by while Palestinians are being starved.

The israeli occupation army continues its aggression against the Gaza Strip, as its aircraft bomb the vicinity of hospitals, buildings, towers, and the homes of Palestinian civilians, destroying them along with the residents inside, and preventing the entry of water, food, medicine and fuel, at a time when the death toll rose to 31,726 martyrs, 73,792 wounded and tens of thousands missing under the rubble.