Libyan, Yemeni premiers discuss energy cooperation in bilateral talks

(MENAFN) Libyan Prime Minister Abdul Hamid Dbeibeh engaged in discussions with his Yemeni counterpart Ahmed bin Mubarak, focusing on the topic of energy cooperation between their respective nations.



A statement released by the Libyan government highlighted the deliberations between the two leaders, emphasizing their considerations regarding the establishment of fresh partnerships and collaborative endeavors in the energy sector.



The conversation, conducted via a phone call, encompassed a broad spectrum of topics, including regional developments and the exploration of new avenues for cooperation, particularly in the energy domain.



In their exchange, Prime Minister Dbeibeh, representing the Government of National Unity of Libya, conveyed assurances to his Yemeni counterpart regarding the steadfast dedication to ensuring the security and stability of the Yemeni populace.



Yemen's official news agency reported on Mubarak's perspective, highlighting his country's resolute determination to bolster cooperation with Libya, particularly in the economic sphere.



Through diplomatic dialogue and strategic engagement, Libya and Yemen aim to deepen their partnership and capitalize on opportunities for growth and progress in various sectors, including energy and economy.

