Chad antagonist president gets murdered in gun fight

(MENAFN) Tragedy struck in Chad as opposition figure Yaya Dillo, cousin of the country's transitional president Mahamat Idriss Deby, was announced dead following a clash with security forces, authorities revealed on Thursday. Dillo, also known as the leader of the Socialist Party Without Borders (PSF), allegedly spearheaded an armed attack on the National State Security Agency (ANSE) on Wednesday, resulting in casualties.



According to State prosecutor Oumar Mahamat Kedelaye, Dillo was among those killed during the raid on the ANSE, where an unspecified number of individuals lost their lives. Earlier, Dillo had denied involvement in the attack, claiming that soldiers had surrounded him and others at the PSF headquarters in Chad's capital, N'Djamena. He also reported the death of PSF finance secretary Ahmed Torabi, who the government had accused of attempting to assassinate a Supreme Court president.



In the aftermath of the clashes, heavy gunfire erupted near Dillo's main party office, with reports of chaos and violence in the streets of N'Djamena. The opposition PSF headquarters was subsequently cordoned off by security forces.



Chadian Communication Minister Abderaman Koulamallah asserted that the situation was "completely under control," with arrests made and efforts underway to apprehend others involved. Providing further details, Koulamallah informed the AFP news agency that Dillo had died at the headquarters of his party, where he had reportedly resisted arrest and engaged law enforcement officers in gunfire.



The tragic incident underscores the ongoing political turmoil in Chad, as the country grapples with internal strife and instability amidst a transitional period following the death of former President Idriss Deby Itno. The death of Yaya Dillo marks a significant setback for the opposition movement and raises concerns about the future of political dissent and civil liberties in the country.

