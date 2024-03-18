Russians Shell Fire Station In Kharkiv Region, Rescuer Injured

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Last night, Russian troops launched a missile attack on a fire station in the Kharkiv region, injuring a rescuer.

According to Ukrinform, the State Emergency Service reported this on Telegram .

"At night, the enemy launched rocket attacks on the border settlement of the Kharkiv region. As a result of the strike, the building of the fire station was damaged (windows, doors, gates were smashed, the roof and facade were damaged). In addition, four fire and rescue vehicles were damaged," the statement said.

Paramedic, ambulance driver wounded in Russian shelling of village inregion

It is noted that 11 rescuers were on duty at the fire station, one of whom suffered an arm injury.

"This is a rescue driver of a local fire and rescue unit. He was provided with medical assistance on the spot," the State Emergency Service added.

As reported, on the evening of March 17, Russian troops attacked the territory of Ukraine with attack drones. Explosions were heard in the Kryvyi Rih, Khmelnytskyi region, and Kremenchuk in the Poltava region.