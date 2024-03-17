Brazil FM Welcomed By Palestinian Counterpart In Ramallah

(MENAFN- Brazil-Arab News Agency (ANBA)) São Paulo – During a visit to Ramallah, Palestine, on Sunday (17), the topic of the conversation of Brazil's Foreign Affairs Minister Mauro Vieira centered on the situation in the Gaza Strip. Vieira was welcomed by Palestinian Authority's Foreign Minister Riad Malki, with whom he tackled the conflict and the Brazilian support.

Vieira was welcomed by Malki (R)

According to information disclosed by Brazil's Foreign Ministry on X (formerly Twitter), Vieira landed in Ramallah on Sunday from Amman, Jordan. His first appointment was the meeting with the foreign minister (pictured).

Malki described the utmost gravity of the humanitarian situation in Gaza and underscored the brave role played by Brazil's President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva in defense of Palestine and the Palestinians. Malki said that the president showed leadership, courage, commitment and humanitarianism during the current crisis in Gaza.

Vieira stressed the Brazilian willingness to lead an effort for the admission of Palestine as a full member of the United Nations. The Brazilian government has supported the two-state solution for the region, with Palestine and Israel coexisting in peace.

Meeting with Brazilian citizens

During a visit to the Representative Office of Brazil in Ramallah, Mauro Vieira, accompanied by Ambassador Alessandro Candeas, head of the office, met with two representatives of the Council of Brazilian Citizens in Palestine – Fátima Rashid, chairwoman, and Jamila Abed.

The representatives of the council also thanked the efforts of President Lula in defense of Palestine and conveyed the recognition of the community for the rapid repatriation endeavor. They also praised the work of the Office in Ramallah, deemed essential for the good results of repatriation.

According to the ministry, Vieira was also participating in an event in the Yasser Arafat Foundation in Palestine. The Brazilian foreign minister traveled to the Middle East on Friday (15) for meetings with officials in Jordan, Palestine, Saudi Arabia, and Lebanon until Wednesday (20).

Translated by Guilherme Miranda





Brazil Foreign Ministry Brazil Foreign Ministry

The post Brazil FM welcomed by Palestinian counterpart in Ramallah appeared first on Agência de Notícias Brasil-Árabe .