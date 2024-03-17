(MENAFN- OIC) Jeddah, 15 March 2024



Today, we commemorate together the International Day to Combat Islamophobia, and I believe this event is an opportunity to reiterate our solidarity with the victims of Islamophobia, and with the victims of incidents, violent actions, harassment, and intimidation motivated by religious hatred and intolerance.



This event is very crucial, not only because it serves as a constant reminder that hatred and intolerance could always manifest into disastrous violence, especially when it is committed on the ground of faith or religion. It is an opportunity to mobilize political will and to launch a global call to all stakeholders, to take concrete actions in order to deter the force of evil whose main intention is to destroy the harmonious life and peaceful coexistence among different religions.



This event is most pertinent since the forces of hatred and intolerance continue to spread, and even grow at an alarming speed. It is sad that Islamophobia, together with other forms of xenophobia have unfortunately become a ‘normal phenomenon’ for some. Very sad indeed, to note that in certain countries, provocative actions continued to take place, often with the obvious protection from authorities. Referred figures of certain religions, particularly Islam, were insulted, religious texts and Holy Scriptures were burned and desecrated, places of worship were attacked, individuals were targeted only because of their faith or religion. In the past, such incidents took place occasionally, but these days they have become intense in our daily routine, in different places of the world.



Therefore, on behalf the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, I would like to reiterate our profound appreciation to the United Nations, for the adoption by the General Assembly of Resolution 76/254 designating 15 March as international day to Combat Islamophobia. This is a crucial step needed to combat incitement to hatred, discrimination, and violence being done based on one’s religion.



Allow me to use this opportunity to renew our collective call to all Members of the international community to take measures and join forces to fight Islamophobia, and promote the values of tolerance, understanding, inter-faith harmony, and peaceful coexistence among different religions and cultures.





