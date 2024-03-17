UK MP claims America has made ‘Frankenstein’ states

(MENAFN) British MP George Galloway has stated that the US strategy of handing over billions in assistance to Ukraine as well as Israel has made “monster” states.



Attending the Rick Sanchez’s show Direct Impact broadcast on the news agency, Galloway talked about the negotiation regarding Western assistance to Ukraine, also the crack amid United States Leader Joe Biden as well as Israeli Premier Benjamin Netanyahu on the circumstances in Gaza.



In the most recent row amid Biden as well as Netanyahu, the United States leader has persisted that an Israeli attack on the town of Rafah in southern Gaza – where nearly 1.5 million Palestinians have looked for refuge there – is going to be a “red line.” Netanyahu has pledged to media nevertheless, discussing that his own red line is guaranteeing that the October 7 Hamas assault “never happens again.”



Associating Washington to the imaginary scientist Frankenstein, Galloway informed Sanchez: “When you make a monster… it’s no longer yours. It’s a monster that can do monstrous things. And that’s what they have done with Netanyahu and people like him who now run Israel.”



Israel is the greatest growing receiver of United States army assistance, being given a nearly USD3.8 billion worth of arms as well as defense structures annually.



Galloway also deployed the Frankenstein similarity to point to the Ukrainian administration, which he suggested that it has become a “client state” that presently “tells the paymaster what to do.”



Galloway stated that “Ukraine treats us now as if we owe them rather than them having been on the end of endless subventions of money and material. Now the Ukrainian leadership insults the people that gave them so much, hundreds of billions of dollars.”

