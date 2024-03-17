Global Finance Recognises QNB's Outstanding Achievements In Sustainable Finance

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: QNB, the largest financial institution in the Middle East and Africa, is proud to announce that it has been honoured with multiple awards from Global Finance for its exceptional contributions in the field of Sustainable Finance.

The Group won“Best Bank for Sustainable Finance”,“Best Bank for Green Bonds”,“Best Bank for Sustainable Project Financing”, and“Best Bank for Sustainable Finance in Emerging Markets”, in the Middle East regional category.

In addition to the regional awards, QNB also won the Country Award for Best Bank for Sustainable Finance in Qatar. These five rewards reflect the highest number received by any bank in the region. This recognition highlights the Group's ongoing commitment to drive green and sustainable initiatives within Qatar, the Middle East, and beyond, as part of its contribution to global sustainable development goals.

The awards recognise QNB's proactive initiatives to finance projects designed to mitigate the negative impacts of climate change and to help build a more sustainable future. It is a testimony to QNB's market-leading Sustainable Finance and Product Framework, aligned with international principles and practices, to integrate environmental, social, and governance (ESG) factors into its financing decisions, and to promote the development of sustainable financing and the transition towards a low-carbon economy.

This recognition by Global Finance complements QNB's position as an ESG leader, with the highest ESG ratings amongst peers in the region. QNB remains steadfast in its mission to be at the forefront of sustainable finance and to lead the way in building a more sustainable and resilient future for all.

Global Finance is a renowned international magazine and industry analyst that evaluates and awards the top performers among banks and other providers of financial services in categories of technology, leadership, brand and sustainability, among others.

QNB Group currently ranks as the most valuable bank brand in the Middle East and Africa. Through its subsidiaries and associate companies, the Group extends to 28 countries across 3 continents providing a comprehensive range of advance products and services.

The total number of employees is more than 30,000 operating from approximately 900 locations, with an ATM network of over 4,800 machines.