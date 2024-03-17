Where Is Kate Middleton? Find Out Conspiracy Theories Behind Princess Of Wales' 'Disappearance' Post Operation

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Kate Middleton, the British royal has long been away from the public eye arousing speculations and conspiracy theories about her absence.

Her absence has left social media users searching for answers. The 42-year-old Princess of Wales had a surgery in January and is recovering at home after a“planned abdominal surgery”, according to Kensington Palace. Netizens are out with theories suggesting that Prince William's wife is in an“induced coma” amid speculations that the Princess' senior staff members are unaware of her post-recovery process.

Also read: Kate Middleton in coma? Conspiracy theories about Prince William's wife emerge; Kensington Palace reactsMeanwhile, some of the staff members informed that she was nowhere to be seen. Moreover, some staff members were unaware about the surgery until it was announced later. \"Only a few people know what's really going on, and they're tight-lipped. It's confusing and causing some concern,\" the New York Post quoted a source as saying.

Also read: Kate Middleton apologises for manipulated family photo: 'Was experimenting with editing...'“A few of Kate's senior staffers haven't been able to see or speak to her, and they didn't even know about the surgery until it was announced, so it's caught them off guard,” Us Weekly quoted a source as saying read: Princess of Wales Kate Middleton's first official photo since surgery released: See photoAs per the report, a \"shroud of secrecy\" surrounds Kate Middleton's disappearance. Only cancer-stricken King Charles III and his wife, Queen Camilla have been the guests at the Palace as the royals are reluctant to reveal any information to the media, keeping the Middleton's post-op recuperation“very hush-hush.”Also read: King Charles III forced Kate Middleton to be his peacemaker with Harry-Meghan after William's refusal: Royal insiderA source from the palace suggested that Kate feels she's entitled to heal and recuperate without all of this frenzied speculation. The source further claimed that neither Kate nor William think her medical records should be for public consumption and stated“She's trying not to pay attention to all the rumours and gossip, and William is doing his best to shield her, but it's distressing.”Also read: Kate Middleton requests kids not to reveal her age: 'Don't tell anyone'Furthermore, a controversy sparked after the Princess of Wales shared a family photo of herself with her children on Mother's Day. The photo was found to have been“manipulated” and was thus withdrawn by news agencies. Kate Middleton in her apologies later stated, \"Like many amateur photographers, I do occasionally experiment with editing.\"

What's more striking is that France's AFP news agency announced that Kensington Palace cannot be deemed a“trusted source” of information. Media outlets like CNN said that they would scrutinise all of the handout photos that Kensington Palace had previously provided incident has given rise to a wave of conspiracy theories termed \"Katespiracy\" on social media. Moreover, the royals are further under scanner amid speculations of manipulations of photographs.



