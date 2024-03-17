European leaders meet to support Ukrainian defense efforts

(MENAFN) In a joint press conference held in Berlin, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, accompanied by French President Emmanuel Macron and Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk, emphasized their joint commitment to strengthening Ukraine's defense capabilities amidst escalating conflict. Scholz announced a significant decision to dedicate profits from frozen Russian assets towards financing Kiev's purchase of arms, demonstrating a united effort by European nations to stand in solidarity with Ukraine.



Recognizing the pressing need for increased military assistance, the leaders affirmed their intent to facilitate the procurement of weaponry for Ukrainian forces from the global market. Additionally, they stressed the importance of improving domestic production of military equipment, highlighting collaborative efforts with Ukrainian partners to enhance their capacity.



In line with these objectives, Scholz emphasized the use of unexpected profits from frozen Russian assets within Europe to enhance Ukraine's defense endeavors. This choice corresponds with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen's recent plea for the European Union to explore options for jointly acquiring military equipment to aid Ukraine.



The cohesive stance adopted by European leaders indicates a shared determination to strengthen Ukraine's defenses amid the most challenging phase of the conflict since its inception over two years ago. This unified effort underscores the significance of international solidarity in addressing ongoing aggression and safeguarding the sovereignty of nations confronting external threats.

