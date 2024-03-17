Pakistan International School Marks Grand Food Festival Day

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: On a vibrant day filled with delectable aromas and culinary delights, Pakistan International School Qatar (PISQ) recently hosted a spectacular Food Festival Day.

This unique event showcased the diverse cultural and gastronomic richness of the school community, bringing together students from the Cambridge Branch, Primary Wing, Girls Wing, Boys Wing, and Evening Wing.

The heart of the celebration was the variety of stalls adorned with an array of Arabic, Pakistani, and continental cuisine. From aromatic biryanis to savory falafels, and tantalizing desserts, the students showcased their culinary skills with pride. The Food Festival not only tantalized taste buds but also provided a platform for students to express their creativity and cultural diversity through the art of cooking.

What made this Food Festival stand out was how well it was kept clean and germ-free. Every stall showed how dedicated the students were to keeping the highest standards. By wearing clean chef clothes like antibacterial gloves and hats, the young chefs not only showed how good they were at cooking but also how committed they were to keeping the kitchen as clean as possible.

Teachers and faculty members played a crucial role in mentoring the students, ensuring that they were well-prepared and confident in their roles as culinary ambassadors.

As the event unfolded, the entire school premises transformed into a bustling food haven, with the enticing aroma of spices wafting through the air. Principals, Vice Principals, the Event Manager, and members of the administration took rounds throughout the festival, actively engaging with students, providing guidance, and expressing appreciation for their efforts.

The presence of school leadership not only added a touch of encouragement but also emphasized the significance of such events in fostering a sense of community and cultural exchange within the school. The engagement of school leaders contributed to the students' motivation, creating an environment where their efforts were recognized and celebrated.