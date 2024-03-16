Zelensky's Office Expecting Macron's Visit In Near Future

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) French President Emmanuel Macron confirmed in a conversation with his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky that his visit to Ukraine would take place in the near future.

Zelensky's diplomatic adviser, Deputy Head of the President's Office Ihor Zhovkva, said this on Ukrainian television, Ukrinform reports.

"Mr. Macron's visit to Ukraine has already been confirmed, and this visit will be important," Zhovkva said.

He announced the signing of several documents during this visit.

"Today we are not talking about the armed forces of France or other countries on Ukrainian territory for one reason: we need a respective decision for this. All these countries are members of NATO," Zhovkva said, commenting on the possibility of sending foreign troops to Ukraine.

At the same time, he stressed that if Western countries do not unite now to stop Russian aggression and the latter expands, then a collegial decision will have to be made on the participation of NATO troops in the war.

On January 17, French President Emmanuel Macron announced his visit to Ukraine in February and promised to hand over dozens of long-range SCALP missiles to the Ukrainian Armed Forces. However, it emerged on February 12 that the visit had been postponed for security reasons.