Ukraine In Talks With Ten Countries To Sign Security Agreements - Zhovkva

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine is currently in talks with ten countries to sign bilateral agreements on security guarantees.

Deputy Head of the Ukrainian President's Office Ihor Zhovkva said this on Ukrainian television, Ukrinform reports.

"Today, the delegation is conducting negotiations with ten countries. We will not announce the progress of negotiations and where and when a certain agreement will be signed," Zhovkva said.

He said that there was a certain competition among partners who will sign such an agreement first. Zhovkva also added that each such agreement shows Russia that the partner countries will help Ukraine both during the war and after it is over.

The diplomat said that if Ukraine becomes a member of NATO during the ten years of validity of the agreements, the security system envisaged by them would be integrated into the security system of the military alliance.

On July 12, 2023, on the sidelines of the NATO summit in Vilnius, the leaders of the G7 countries agreed on a Joint Declaration of Support for Ukraine. According to the document, work is underway on bilateral long-term obligations and agreements in the field of security.

On January 8, 2024, President Volodymyr Zelensky approved the composition of the delegation for negotiations on security guarantees for Ukraine.

In pursuance of the agreements reached at the Vilnius NATO Summit, Ukraine concludes bilateral security agreements with NATO member countries. Such agreements have already been signed with the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Denmark, Canada, Italy, and the Netherlands.