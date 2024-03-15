Energoatom Chief, U.S. Diplomats Discuss Joint Projects In Nuclear Energy

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Energoatom Board Acting Chairman Petro Kotin and the representatives of the United States Embassy in Ukraine have discussed joint projects in the field of nuclear energy.

The relevant statement was made by Energoatom National Nuclear Energy Generating Company of Ukraine , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“The head of Energoatom, Petro Kotin, and Deputy Head of the U.S. Mission in Ukraine Robert Needham paid attention to the areas of strengthening cooperation in the field of nuclear energy,” the report states.

In particular, the parties discussed the construction of AP1000 power units in cooperation with Westinghouse within the site of Khmelnytskyi Nuclear Power Plant (NPP) and cooperation with Holtec International in implementing small modular reactors.



































According to Needham, the United States is remaining a reliable partner of Ukraine in the country's struggle with Russia. He also mentioned that the partnership of American and Ukrainian companies is reaching a new level.

A reminder that, on March 8, 2024, the nuclear fuel made by the U.S. company Westinghouse was delivered to two power units at Khmelnytskyi NPP.

