Biopharma Stock News Bite - Geron Corporation (Nasdaq: GERN) Makes NASDAQ Top Gainers List On FDA News

(MENAFN- Investor Ideas) Investorideas ( ) Biotech Stock News Bites - Geron Corporation (Nasdaq: GERN ), a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company developing investigational first-in-class telomerase inhibitor, imetelstat, to treat hematologic malignancies, has made the NASDAQ top ten gainers list trading at $3.2388, up $1.4888, gaining 85.0743%. The stock had a morning high of $3.49.

The Company just announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Oncologic Drugs Advisory Committee (ODAC) voted 12 to 2 in favor of the clinical benefit/risk profile of imetelstat for the treatment of transfusion-dependent (TD) anemia in adult patients with low-to-intermediate-1 risk myelodysplastic syndromes (LR-MDS) who have not responded to or have lost response to or are ineligible for erythropoiesis-stimulating agents (ESAs).

"We are pleased with the Committee's decision to recognize the positive clinical benefit/risk profile of imetelstat for the treatment of transfusion-dependent anemia in adult patients with lower-risk MDS. There are few treatment options and significant unmet medical need remains for these patients, particularly among those with difficult-to-treat subtypes of this blood cancer," said Faye Feller, M.D., Geron's Executive Vice President, Chief Medical Officer. "We believe that imetelstat has the potential to be an important new medicine for patients and look forward to continuing our collaboration with the FDA as they complete their review of our New Drug Application."

The ODAC reviewed the results from the IMerge Phase 3 clinical trial. The primary endpoint of red blood cell transfusion independence (RBC-TI) for at least eight consecutive weeks was significantly higher with imetelstat vs. placebo (p<0.001), with median RBC-TI duration approaching one year for imetelstat ≥8-week RBC-TI responders. In addition, 28% of imetelstat-treated patients compared to 3% on placebo obtained a statistically significant improvement in the key secondary endpoint of at least 24-week RBC-TI. For those patients achieving ≥24-week RBC-TI, the median duration was 80 weeks. Clinically meaningful RBC-TI was achieved across key MDS subgroups irrespective of ring sideroblast (RS) status, baseline transfusion burden and International Prognostic Scoring (IPSS) risk category. Additionally, a sustained increase in mean hemoglobin levels in imetelstat-treated patients was observed over time compared to placebo patients. Consistent with prior imetelstat clinical experience, the most common Grade 3-4 adverse events were thrombocytopenia (62%) and neutropenia (68%) that were generally manageable and of short duration.

The FDA assigned a Prescription Drug User Fee Act (PDUFA) target action date of June 16, 2024 for Geron's New Drug Application (NDA) for imetelstat for the treatment of TD anemia in adult patients with low- to intermediate-1 risk myelodysplastic syndromes, who have failed to respond, or have lost response to, or are ineligible for ESAs. The ODAC provides the FDA with independent opinions and recommendations from outside medical experts, patients and caregivers, though the recommendations are not binding. Geron plans to commercially launch imetelstat in the U.S. upon potential FDA approval.

