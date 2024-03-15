Goa Govt Forms Panel For Exposition Of St. Francis Xavier's Sacred Relics

(MENAFN- IANS) Panaji, March 15 (IANS) The Goa government has constituted an 'Exposition Secretariat' committee for the exposition of the sacred relics of St. Francis Xavier in Old Goa to be held from November 21, 2024 to January 5, 2025.

The committee will monitor the day-to-day functioning and oversee all the activities related to the decennial exposition.

Officials informed that the Exposition Secretariat headed by Chief Minister Pramod Sawant comprises other ministers and officials.

Similarly, the state government has also constituted a high-powered coordination committee for exposition under the Chairmanship of Pramod Sawant.

The committee has 40 members, including Union Minister of State for Tourism Shripad Naik as the Co-Chairman, among others.

“The committee will have full powers to decide and execute any kind of work related to the exposition, so as to enable the smooth conduct of the event,” an official said.

Lakhs of devotees visit Old Goa to witness the decennial exposition of the sacred relics of St. Francis Xavier.