FM Bayramov Informs Under-Secretary-General For Policy At United Nations About Regional Situation

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Azerbaijan`s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov has met with Guy
Ryder, the Under-Secretary-General for Policy at the United
Nations, Azernews reports.
The meeting focused on the current agenda of cooperation between
Azerbaijan and the UN, as well as issues of joint action within the
framework of the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties
(COP29) to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change, which
Azerbaijan is set to host this year.
FM Bayramov highlighted the importance of the UN's activities in
Azerbaijan and emphasized effective cooperation with the
organization and its specialized bodies.
He also provided insight into prospects for the peace process
and the current situation in the region, including recent progress
between Azerbaijan and Armenia.
Guy Ryder congratulated Minister Bayramov on securing the
hosting of COP29 in Azerbaijan and affirmed the UN's readiness to
provide full support.
He also briefed about the“Summit of the Future" planned to be
held in New York in September this year on behalf of the UN
Secretary General.
The meeting also included discussions on regional issues of
mutual interest.
