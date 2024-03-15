Al Khater Discusses Bilateral Relations With Egypt And Ukraine Ambassadors

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: Minister of State for International Cooperation at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs H E Lolwah bint Rashid Al Khater met yesterday with Ambassador of the Arab Republic of Egypt to Qatar H E Amr Kamal El Din El Sherbini.

The meeting dealt with discussing bilateral cooperation between the two countries, and the latest developments in the Gaza Strip and the occupied Palestinian territories, especially the continued attacks by the Israeli occupation forces on civilians, as well as the obstruction of the arrival of humanitarian aid.

The two sides also discussed the latest developments in Sudan and the importance of intensifying diplomatic efforts to put the Sudanese issue back on the international community's agenda, particularly having donor countries enhance their aid and humanitarian support.

Separately, the Minister of State for International Cooperation at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs met yesterday with Ambassador of Ukraine to Qatar H E Andriy Kuzmenko. During the meeting, they discussed cooperation relations between the two countries and the latest developments in Ukraine. They also discussed the role of Qatar in facilitating the process of reuniting children with their separated families, due to the conflict between Russia and Ukraine.

Minister of State for International Cooperation at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs also met yesterday with French Special Envoy for the Horn of Africa H E Frederic Clavier and his accompanying delegation during their current visit to the country.

The meeting discussed relations between Qatar and the French Republic, as well as developments in the Horn of Africa and ways of cooperation between the two sides.

The meeting also covered the latest developments in Sudan, the challenges facing humanitarian work, and the necessity of intensifying efforts to deliver aid to the displaced in various Sudanese states, as well as emphasizing the importance of bringing the international community's attention toward the largest displacement crisis around the world. - QNA