Ukraine's Special Operations Forces Destroy Russian Sappers' Boats And Car

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In Ukraine's southern Kherson region, soldiers of the Special Operations Forces of the Ukrainian Armed Forces have destroyed two boats and a car, which the Russians planned to use to mine a reservoir in one of the settlements.

The Special Operations Forces Command announced this on Facebook , Ukrinform reports.

"Operators of the 73rd Maritime Operations Center of the Special Operations Forces, while conducting aerial reconnaissance on the southern axis, discovered an enemy vehicle with a carriage and two boats. Enemy personnel were also present. It was established that the Russians were planning to mine reservoirs in one of the settlements," the post said.

UAVs were promptly used to hit the enemy targets. As a result of the accurate work of the SOF operators, the equipment was destroyed.