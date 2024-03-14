Alia Bhatt's Birthday: From Net Worth To Highest Grossing Films All You Need To Know

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Alia Bhatt celebrates her 31st birthday today i.e. on 15 March. She is considered one of the most successful actors in Indian cinema who also recently made her debut in Hollywood with the 2023 American spy action thriller Heart of Stone. The actress who married Ranbir Kapoor, welcomed her first child Raha on 6 November 2022 Bhatt's net worthAs per media reports, the estimated overall net worth of Alia Bhatt is more than ₹550 crore. Considered one of the successful actors in the industry, she charges about ₹10-12 crore for a film. Reports have also stated that she made a whopping $500,000 from 'Heart of Stone.' Apart from acting, she is also a producer and launched her company Eternal Sunshine Productions in 2021. Her first production was the 2022 Comedy/Thriller movie Darlings which was released on Netflix. She is also an executive producer on 'Poacher' released on Amazon Prime on 23 February. This year, her production company will also be releasing Jigra in September, the film co-produced with filmmaker Karan Johar addition to this, the actress also owns a kid and maternity-wear brand clothing label Ed-a-Mamma which was launched in October 2020. As per media reports, the company is now worth more than ₹150 crore. Earlier in 2023, Reliance Retail Ventures Ltd. (RRVL) also signed a joint venture agreement to acquire a 51 per cent stake in the company from this, the actor has also invested in numerous brands like Phool, Style Cracker, and SuperBottoms. In July 2020, Alia Bhatt invested ₹4.95 crore in Falguni Nayar's Nykaa. By the time the company was listed on November 10, 2021, Bhatt's initial investment had multiplied significantly to ₹54 crore, marking an extraordinary growth of about 11 times. Speaking of her luxurious assets, the actress owns a bungalow in Mumbai's Bandra worth about ₹32 crore. She also owns a house in London which is worth ₹25 crore. The actor possesses luxurious cars like BMW 7 series which is worth ₹1.76 crore, Land Rover Range Rover Vogue which is worth ₹2 crore Read: Sachin Tendulkar, Ranbir Kapoor to Alia Bhatt: List of celebrities who earned excellent returns from India's IPO boomAlia Bhatt's highest-grossing films:The actress started her career in acting with Karan Johar's Student of the Year in 2012. Since then, there has been no looking back for her. She is known for playing conventional roles right from playing Veera in Highway, Gangu in Gangubai Kathiawadi, Sehmat Khan in Raazi to Kaira in Dear Zindagi. Among these, RRR, Brahmastra, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, Gully Boy, Gangubai Kathiawadi, and Raazi are some of her highest-grossing films. She recently received national

award for her role in Gangubai Kathiawadi.



MENAFN14032024007365015876ID1107980081