Sushant Singh Rajput's Sister Shweta Singh Kirti Urges PM Modi To Look Into CBI Probe; Read Details

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Sushant Singh Rajpur's sister, Shweta Singh Kirti, delivered a video message on Thursday urging Prime Minister Narendra Modi to investigate the CBI inquiry into her actor-brother's murder. Shweta stated in her statement that it has been 45 months since her brother's death, but the investigating agency has yet to provide an update. She said that Prime Minister Modi's assistance will not only expedite the investigation but will also offer solace to "howling hearts".

“Namastey. I am Shweta Singh Kirti. I am Sushant Singh Rajput's sister. I am recording this message for our Prime Minister Modi ji. I wanted to bring to your attention that this is the 45th month of Bhai's passing away and we still don't know any updates on the investigation that is being conducted by the CBI. I would highly request your intervention into the matter because as a family and as a country, we are grappling with so many answered questions in this case,” Shweta Singh Kirti said.

Also Read:

'RRR' screening in Japan: Tickets sold out in less than a minute; SS Rajamouli to attend the event



“Your attention will really help us to get to know where the CBI has reached in its investigation. It will even help us to inculcate the faith within our judiciary system. It will really bring peace to a lot of howling hearts which have been looking for some kind of relief, answers, who wants to know the truth, what happened that day on 14th of June. Thank you,” the late actor's sister added.

Sushant was discovered dead in his Mumbai flat in June 2020. Some suspected a suicide, while others claimed foul play.

Earlier this month, Shweta Singh Kirti spoke with Ranveer Allahbadia and requested CBI authorities to expedite the investigation.“There should be some sensitivity. There's a family who has gone through such grief. They do not know what happened to their brother. They should feel sensitive and at least tell us. We pleaded for the CBI enquiry. We know nothing as of now. Think of how we would feel. We were very hopeful regarding CBI. We are still hopeful that they will tell us everything,” she said.

Also Read:

Sobhita Dhulipala looks dreamy as she drops HOT pictures in bridal look

“I am not an investigator, I cannot investigate the case. I was not allowed to enter Bhai's flat. I haven't seen his flat where it all happened. I cannot investigate. I want CBI to tell us what happened. Whatever happened, give us proof and let us know,” Shweta added.