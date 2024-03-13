Suspect Detained After Three Egyptians Stabbed To Death In South Africa

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) JOHANNESBURG, Mac 14 (NNN-BUANEWS) – South African police, said yesterday that, they have arrested a suspect, following the murder of three Egyptian nationals.

The Coptic Orthodox Church of South Africa, said in a statement posted on social media Tuesday that, three members of the Egyptian Coptic Orthodox Church were subjected to a criminal attack, in the Saint Mark the Apostle, and Saint Samuel the Confessor Monastery in Cullinan, South Africa.

“A suspect has been arrested in connection with the triple murder of the monks, that happened on Mac 12, at a monastery in Cullinan. The 35-year-old man is expected to appear before the Cullinan Magistrates' Court today,” the South African Police Service said in a statement.

“All three victims were found with stab wounds, while the fourth victim that survived, alleged that, he was hit by an iron rod on his hand, before fleeing and hiding in one of the rooms,” the police statement said.

The police said, the suspect left without taking any valuable items or properties from the place, and the motive of murder is unknown at this stage.– NNN-BUANEWS

