Social Affairs Minister Meets ESCWA Chief On Cooperation

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) NEW YORK, March 13 (KUNA) - Kuwait's Minister of Social Affairs, Family and Childhood Affairs Sheikh Firas Saud Al-Malik Al-Sabah met Executive Secretary of the UN Economic and Social Commission for Western Asia Rola Dashti on Wednesday to discuss the partnership between the State of Kuwait and the ESCWA.

The meeting took place at Kuwait's Permanent Mission to the UN on the sidelines of the 68th Session of the UN Commission on the Status of Women.

The discussions dealt with issues of common concern, including the project to assess the economic cost of violence against women, the social protection project and the efforts to improve Kuwait's record.

Sheikh Firas, who leads Kuwait's delegation to the ongoing session of the UN Commission, praised the ESCWA cooperation in sharing information with Kuwait and serving the common interests.

He noted that his Ministry and the Supreme Council of the Family Affairs work together for providing social protection for women and empower them economically.

The Ministry and the Council encourage women to engage in microenterprises and provide them with the necessary production requirements, he pointed out.

On her part, Dashti underscored the significance of cooperation with both government bodies to improve the efficacy of the labor market and build the capacity of female workers.

On a separate occasion, Sheikh Firas hosted Algerian Minister of National Solidarity, Family and Women's Affairs Kaouthar Krikou who leads her country's delegation to the session of the UN Commission.

They discussed the prospects of the cooperation in the social affairs, with emphasis on the efforts to improve the status of women. (end)

