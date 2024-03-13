(MENAFN- Baystreet) IBM Cuts Marketing Jobs As It Pivots To A.I.

Rumble Shares Spike After TikTok Acquisition RumourPolar Power Lauds New Bookings, Stocks HikeAirbnb Bans Indoor Security CamerasIs Tesla's Stock in Trouble? Previous Articles Subscribe to Get Small Cap News & Alerts Glenn Wilkin - Wednesday, March 13, 2024







About Us

Contact Us

Advertise

License Our Content

Jobs

Disclaimer Privacy Policy

CPI Card Group Partners with MEA for Cardholder Solutions CPI Card Group Inc. (NASDAQ: PMTS) reported its share price tumbled Wednesday. The company, a payments technology concern providing a range of credit, debit, and prepaid card and digital solutions, including Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) instant issuance, today announced a referral relationship with MEA Financial Enterprises LLC, a national leader in the provision of innovative software solutions to the financial services marketplace.Through the relationship, CPI will offer its Push Provisioning solution to MEA's customers, allowing cardholders the ability to seamlessly push their card credentials into a digital wallet by pressing a button in their mobile banking app. This is expected to expand CPI's client base and enhance the services that MEA provides to its mobile app users – which include approximately 300 financial institutions.“At CPI, we prioritize continuous innovation. Our product portfolio includes a range of payment options for our customers and their cardholders, including physical cards and complementary digital solutions,” said Rob Dixon, the Vice President of Digital & Business Development.“We are excited about our relationship with MEA because of the growth opportunities for both our client bases, as well as the benefits for financial institutions associated with MEA and their mobile app users.”PMTS shares began Wednesday down 95 cents, or 5%, to $18.00.

Copyright 1998 - 2024 Baystreet Media Corp. All rights reserved. Nasdaq Stocks: Information delayed 15 minutes. Non-Nasdaq Stocks: Information delayed 20 minutes. Bid and Ask quotation information for NYSE and AMEX securities is only available on a real time basis. Market Data is provided by QuoteMedia. Earnings by Zacks. Analyst Ratings by Zacks