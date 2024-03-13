Bp's Chief Executive To Visit Azerbaijan's Sangachal Terminal

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



Fatime Letifova Read more

Murray Auchincloss, bp's chief executive, is on a two-day planned working visit to Azerbaijan. In this visit, he is accompanied by Gordon Birrell, bp's executive vice president, production and operations.

According to Azernews , M. Auchincloss met with President Ilham Aliyev this morning, discussing developments in bp's overall business in the region. The Chief Executive reiterated bp's commitment to Azerbaijan, sharing the company's plans for a long-term partnership, its intention to jointly explore lower carbon energy solutions, and other opportunities to support the country's energy transition efforts.

He highlighted the ongoing activities and prospects for further development of the world-class Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli and Shah Deniz fields. He also discussed the Shafag (Sunrise) solar power project planned for the Jabrayil region, which is expected to contribute to the electrification of the bp-operated Sangachal terminal in support of Azerbaijan's and bp's aims to reduce their operational emissions.

M. Auchincloss then met with Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov and SOCAR CEO Rovshan Najaf, discussing the progress of bp-operated projects in Azerbaijan.

During the two days, Auchincloss will have a number of internal meetings, including a meeting with bp's Azerbaijan, Georgia, and Türkiye leadership teams and a townhall with bp's regional staff. Murray Auchincloss is also planning to visit the Sangachal terminal.