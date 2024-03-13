Bp's Chief Executive To Visit Azerbaijan's Sangachal Terminal

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Murray Auchincloss, bp's chief executive, is on a two-day
planned working visit to Azerbaijan. In this visit, he is
accompanied by Gordon Birrell, bp's executive vice president,
production and operations.
According to Azernews , M. Auchincloss met with
President Ilham Aliyev this morning, discussing developments in
bp's overall business in the region. The Chief Executive reiterated
bp's commitment to Azerbaijan, sharing the company's plans for a
long-term partnership, its intention to jointly explore lower
carbon energy solutions, and other opportunities to support the
country's energy transition efforts.
He highlighted the ongoing activities and prospects for further
development of the world-class Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli and Shah Deniz
fields. He also discussed the Shafag (Sunrise) solar power project
planned for the Jabrayil region, which is expected to contribute to
the electrification of the bp-operated Sangachal terminal in
support of Azerbaijan's and bp's aims to reduce their operational
emissions.
M. Auchincloss then met with Minister of Economy Mikayil
Jabbarov and SOCAR CEO Rovshan Najaf, discussing the progress of
bp-operated projects in Azerbaijan.
During the two days, Auchincloss will have a number of internal
meetings, including a meeting with bp's Azerbaijan, Georgia, and
Türkiye leadership teams and a townhall with bp's regional staff.
Murray Auchincloss is also planning to visit the Sangachal
terminal.
