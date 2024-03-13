Athiya Shetty Turns Muse For Ridhima Bhasin's ‘Colony Of Love’ Collection

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, March 13 (IANS) Bollywood actress Athiya Shetty turned muse for fashion virtuoso Ridhima Bhasin' latest collection Colony of Love, which explores the journey of self-love and exploration.

The new collection is all about traditional craftsmanship mixed with contemporary flair in an array of silhouettes including intricately embroidered pantsuit and ivory lehengas.

Every garment resonates with the idea of self-discovery and empowerment.

The garments include delicate threadwork, intricate zardozi, and contemporary beadwork embellishments. The colour scheme for the collection includes jewel tones and ethereal hues.

Talking about the collection, Bhasin said:“Each creation embodies the essence of inner beauty and reveres the spirit of individuality. As we unveil our latest couture collection this summer, it represents a culmination of passion and dedication-a genuine labour of love.”