Mahayuti To Woo Youth Population To Achieve Its Mission-45 Plus In LS Polls

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, March 13 (IANS) The MahaYuti comprising BJP, Shiv Sena and NCP, has geared up to woo youth, particularly the first-time voters, in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections by launching an advertising campaign.

The MahaYuti proposes to reach out to the maximum number of youth population on the lines of Prime Minister Narendra Modi who claims that youth are at the forefront of the Viksit Bharat.

As per the data gathered by the Maharashtra Government and Union Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation, of the 12.67 crore state's population, youth constitute over 26.1 per cent while those in the category of 15-29 years are over 26.7 per cent.

The MahaYuti partners hope that with the increase in turnout of youth during voting, it will be able to achieve its Mission-45 plus in Maharashtra. The MahaYuti government has taken a slew of initiatives for the welfare of youth largely related to providing job opportunities and skilling.

The government has signed MoUs with 1175 renowned institutions and industries generating job opportunities for 6.86 lakh youth. Nearly 2 lakh employment opportunities were made available through NaMo Maha Rajgarh Melaka at every revenue division at Nagpur, Latur, Baramati, Ahmednagar and Thane. The government has so far organised 557 employment fairs under the Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay Rajgarh Melaka and it has established International Skill Development Centre at every revenue division.

Similarly, job opportunities were made available in foreign countries through the medium of International Employment Centre. The modern training and skill development Bhavan will be constructed at Worli, Mumbai. The government is spending money to provide financial assistance, training and counselling services for startups. Already the government has launched the implementation of its start up and Fintech policy with an aim to make Maharashtra its hub.

The government has started a recruitment process for more than 1.53 lakh vacancies. In order to attract the players from all streams, the government has increased their salary by 2.5 times. The prize amount for the Asian Games winners has been increased 10-fold, similarly 10 per cent of the prize money of the players will be given to the coaches. Further, the amount of Chhatrapati State Sports Award has been hiked while Rs 5 lakh will be given as lifetime achievement award instead of the previous Rs 3 lakh.