Bangladesh's Towhid Hridoy Found Guilty Of Breaching ICC Code Of Conduct

(MENAFN- Colombo Gazette) Bangladesh batter Towhid Hridoy was fined 15 per cent of his match fees in the third T20I.

Towhid was found to have breached Level 1 of the ICC Code of Conduct during the third T20I against Sri Lanka in Sylhet on Saturday. The incident happened in the fourth over of the Bangladesh innings, when Towhid turned around after being dismissed and remonstrated aggressively and inappropriately with the Sri Lanka players.

A scintillating bowling display from Nuwan Thushara (5/20) guided Sri Lanka to a 28-run win in the third T20I. With this, the Lions took the three-game T20I series 2-1. Thushara picked a hat-trick in the game, with Towhid being the second scalp in that feat.

This conduct was found to be in breach of Article 2.20 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel , which relates to displaying conduct that is contrary to the spirit of the game. He was fined 15 per cent of his match fees.

In addition, a demerit point has been added to Towhid's disciplinary record. It was his first offence in a 24-month period.

The charges were brought in by on-field umpires Sharfuddoula Saikat and Tanvir Ahmed, third umpire Gazi Sohel and fourth umpire Masudur Rahman.

The sanction was proposed by Andy Pycroft of the Emirates ICC Elite Panel of Match Referees. It was admitted by Towhid, so there was no need for a formal hearing.

Level 1 breaches carry a minimum penalty of an official reprimand, a maximum penalty of 50 per cent of a player's match fee, and one or two demerit points.