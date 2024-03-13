               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Amir Sends Congratulations To President Of Mauritius


3/13/2024 5:06:52 AM

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The Amir HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani sent a cable of congratulations to President of the Republic of Mauritius HE Prithvirajsing Roopun on the occasion of his country's National Day.

MENAFN13032024000063011010ID1107970924

