Daikundi Residents Irked By Absence Of ENT Specialists

(MENAFN- Pajhwok Afghan News) NEILI (Pajhwok): Some residents say there is not a single otolaryngologist in central Daikundi province and they are facing ENT problems.

The inhabitants say ear, nose and throat (ENT) specialists do not work in public and private sectors, with people facing multiple issues.

Resident Mohammad Reza Ahmadi told Pajhwok Afghan News they had no ENT specialist in the provincial capital and districts.

He said they could not afford to take their patients for medical treatment to Kabul or other provinces due to poverty.

“We want authorities to take effective steps to solve this problem so that our people don't have to travel long distances or go to other provinces for treatment,” he commented.

Anwar, a resident of Meramor district, said:“An insect entered my daughter's ear. I searched the entire city for an otolaryngologist. Finally, I took her to Kabul, where the problem was resolved and she got better immediately.”

He complained due to the lack of ENT specialists and equipment, people were forced to pay exorbitant fees for the treatment of minor illnesses.

Hussain, another resident, claimed not much attention had been paid to the health sector of the province either in the past or currently,.

He called the ear, throat and eyes very important and sensitive parts of the human body, but their minor disease could not be treated in Daikundi.

Widespread poverty and long and impassable roads made it difficult for residents to transport their patients to Kabul, he argued.

The resident urged the government to pay serious attention to addressing the issue.

Dr. Mohammad Ghani Samim, director of public health, acknowledging absence of an otolaryngologist in the province.“There are no ENT specialists in public hospitals. We have repeatedly shared this issue with higher-ups and proposed enhancing the capacity of the provincial hospital.”

He said if their demand for upgrading the hospital were accepted, then facilities would be created there for the treatment of ENT diseases.

He clarified only one private hospital was active in Daikundi, where no treatment facilities existed for ENT diseases.

According to him, ENT specialists could not come to Daikundi because private hospitals were unable to hire their services.

