Mission Divyastra: Who Is Sheena Rani, The DRDO Scientist Behind Agni-5 Missile Test?

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "India has conducted the first flight test of the indigenously produced Agni-5 missile as part of its 'Mission Divyastra'. The weapon is equipped with Multiple Independently Targetable Re-entry Vehicle (MIRV) technology that enhances its effectiveness in delivering multiple warheads to different targets with precision country has already deployed the Agni 1 to 4 missiles - with ranges from 700 km to 3,500 km. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh congratulated the DRDO scientists for the successful test.

“Proud of our DRDO scientists for Mission Divyastra, the first flight test of indigenously developed Agni-5 missile with Multiple Independently Targetable Re-entry Vehicle (MIRV) technology,\" PM Modi said.

Several female scientists including one from the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO). Sheena Rani was the program director for Agni-5, while Shankari Chandrasekaran was the project director.

Sheena Rani oversaw the Agni-5 missile's MIRV-equipped development at DRDO's Advanced Systems Laboratory is Agni-5's program director Sheena Rani?

1) A team from the DRDO led by missile expert Sheena Rani was in charge of India's first-ever Agni-5 missile test, which was fitted with MIRV technology. The 57-year-old was instrumental in the missile project as the program director at DRDO's ASL facility in Hyderabad, as per HT reports.

2) According to media reports, Sheena Rani has specialized knowledge in computer science and a degree in electronics and communications engineering. After completing her studies at Thiruvananthapuram's College of Engineering, she worked for eight years at India's top civilian rocketry laboratory, the Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre (VSSC).3) Sheena Rani joined the DRDO in 1999 as a lateral entry after the Pokhran-II nuclear tests in 1998. She has been actively participating in the Agni missile program ever since, Hindustan Times reported.

4) Sheena Rani has achieved a great deal while working at the DRDO, including winning the coveted \"Scientist of the Year\" award in 2016. She was inspired by the well-known \"Missile Man,\" former DRDO chief, and President of India, APJ Abdul Kalam.5) Her husband, PSRS Sastry, has contributed to missile projects and is also connected to the DRDO. He participated in the 2019 ISRO-launched Kautilya Satellite, which was designed to collect electronic intelligence.

