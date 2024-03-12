Celebrating 2 Years Of Tadamon's Humanitarian Impact Through Success Stories Of Beneficiaries

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - Under the patronage and presence of HRH Princess Wijdan Hashemi, the Tadamon Foundation organised a panel discussion and an exhibition (gallery) for the first time, reflecting images of real stories supported through the Tadamon platform. The exhibition also highlighted the charitable accomplishments achieved through its platform over the past two years.

Attending the panel discussion held at the Jordan National Gallery of Fine Arts were HRH Prince Abbas Bin Ali, Princess Rajwa

Bint Ali, Princess Sima Abbas, Amir Shihadeh, the founding partner and CEO of Tadamon Foundation, Nadia Saeed, the CEO of Bank Al Etihad, the first strategic partner of Tadamon, Fawzi Hammouri, general manager and chairman of the Board of Directors of the Specialty Hospital, the first Medical Partner of Tadamon, along with several partners, journalists, influencers, beneficiaries and others in attendance. Marketing Communication Adviser Nicole Shahin moderated the panel discussion.

Amir Shihadeh said,“Tadamon is a charitable organisation established with my partners Samih Toukan and Hussam Khoury. It works on organising humanitarian and community cases by verifying and presenting them on a single digital platform [website and application], making it easy for donors to support cases as all donations go fully to meet the beneficiary's needs.”

He thanked all supporters for their donations over the past two years,“which have significantly impacted meeting the various needs of over 200 direct beneficiaries from across the kingdom, including healthcare assistance [operations, medicines, medical supplies], education, nutrition, housing construction and renovation, and other needs”.

He revealed that over 200 hours of study sessions were provided to students in universities and colleges, and 15 major surgeries, such as kidney and corneal transplants, were performed.

Saeed spoke about the bank's interest in the idea of“Tadamon” from the beginning, even before its official establishment, emphasising the importance of purposeful humanitarian partnerships to support community development and achieve social welfare for all within the framework of sustainable development goals and a transparent approach with mechanisms for managing individual cases and the ability to measure impact accurately. She expressed the bank's pride in the strategic partnership with the Tadamon Foundation, which began with the launch of the foundation two years ago.

Hamouri expressed his pride in the youth running the Tadamon Foundation, who were pioneers in innovating this digital platform to act as a link between beneficiaries and donors while preserving the privacy, dignity and humanity of these beneficiaries. He stated that the Specialty Hospitalis the first medical partner of the Tadamon Foundation in providing healthcare services to patients.



Because they believe in their humanitarian mission and innovative approach, they have provided them with all the necessary support to ensure the success of this humanitarian institution. Hamouri affirmed his continued support for this leading institution until it can expand its services to reach various governorates, valleys, and camps.

The senior adviser for house reconstruction and building at Tadamon, Loay Al Najjar, outlined the mechanisms of their engineering office's work in building and renovating houses to ensure decent living conditions for beneficiaries.

The community cases supervisor at Tadamon, Rand Kayyali, spoke about her work with the foundation, outlining the working mechanisms and the role of the Tadamon team in following up on cases, and providing the necessary assistance and support. Kayyali and volunteer Community Contributor Mahmoud Abu Farha shared several experiences monitoring humanitarian cases within the Tadamon platform.

The exhibition lasted for a few days at the Jordan National Gallery of Fine Arts in Jabal Al Weibdeh, where it displayed images of a number of humanitarian cases who have benefited from Tadamon's platform.