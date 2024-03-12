New Steel Rolling Mill Opens In Basra

(MENAFN- Iraq Business News) By John Lee.

Iraq's General Company for Iron and Steel has opened a news steel rolling mill in Basra province.

The plant, rehabilitated following a 21-year hiatus, specialises in producing reinforced steel with diameters ranging from 8mm to 32mm, and has a capacity of 500,000 tons annually.

The Ministry of Industry said the new facility is equipped with modern control systems, utilizing the latest technology, and complies with American specifications.

