UN Welcomes Opening Of Maritime Corridor For Gaza Aid

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) NEW YORK, March 12 (KUNA) -- UN Senior Humanitarian and Reconstruction Coordinator for Gaza Sigrid Kaag and the Executive Director of the UN Office for Project Services (UNOPS) Jorge Moreira da Silva welcomed Tuesday the opening of a maritime corridor to deliver much-needed additional humanitarian assistance by sea to Gaza.

In a joint press statement, they commended the leadership of Cyprus and the support extended by the European Commission, Qatar, United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom, the United States and others.

They added that for aid delivery at scale, there is no meaningful substitute to the many land routes and entry points from Israel into Gaza.

"The land routes from Egypt, Rafah in particular, and Jordan also remain essential to the overall humanitarian effort," they argued.

"The maritime corridor brings, however, much needed additionality and is part of a sustained humanitarian response to provide aid as effectively as possible through all possible routes," the two officials said.

A joint UNOPS-UN Senior Humanitarian and Reconstruction Coordinator technical team is currently in Cyprus, working with national authorities and partners, pursuant to the new UN Mechanism for Gaza established under Security Council Resolution 2720 (2023). (end)

